Andrew Garfield decodes a surreal mystery in trailer for Under the Silver Lake: Watch

Andrew Garfield in Under the Silver Lake

Writer-director David Robert Mitchell broke through in 2015 with his original horror film It Follows. This summer, he’ll bring his talents to the world of crime noir comedy thrillers with his follow-up production, Under the Silver Lake.

The first trailer for Under the Silver Lake colors it as an ambitious tale of intrigue and humor that pulls back the curtain on the seedier, stranger sides of La La Land. Take a look below.

Also starring Topher Grace, Under the Silver Lake is in theaters June 22nd. Find the complete synopsis below.

Sam (Andrew Garfield) is a disenchanted 33-year-old who discovers a mysterious woman, Sarah (Riley Keough), frolicking in his apartment’s swimming pool. When she vanishes, Sam embarks on a surreal quest across Los Angeles to decode the secret behind her disappearance, leading him into the murkiest depths of mystery, scandal, and conspiracy in the City of Angels.

From writer-director David Robert Mitchell comes a sprawling, playful and unexpected mystery-comedy detective thriller about the Dream Factory and its denizens — dog killers, aspiring actors, glitter-pop groups, nightlife personalities, It girls, memorabilia hoarders, masked seductresses, homeless gurus, reclusive songwriters, sex workers, wealthy socialites, topless neighbors, and the shadowy billionaires floating above (and underneath) it all. Mining a noir tradition extending from Kiss Me Deadly and The Long Goodbye to Chinatown and Mulholland Drive, Mitchell uses the topography of Los Angeles as a backdrop for a deeper exploration into the hidden meaning and secret codes buried within the things we love.