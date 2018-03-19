Animal Collective’s Avey Tare and Panda Bear announce Sung Tongs tour

Animal Collective perform Sung Tongs live

Back in December, Animal Collective’s Avey Tare and Panda Bear performed the band’s 2004 album Sung Tongs in full for the very first time. Now, the duo has announced plans for a full-fledged tour featuring full performances of the album.

(Read: Let’s Cool It with the Full Album Performances, Alright?)

The trek begins in June with dates in London, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Paris. A US leg follows in July, starting in New York City on the 20th. They’ll also visit Austin, Denver, Chicago, and Seattle, amongst other cities, before concluding the tour with a July 31st date at the Ace Theatre in Los Angeles. Find the complete docket of dates below.

A ticket pre-sale begins Tuesday ahead of Friday’s public on-sale. Visit the band’s website for more information.

Animal Collect Sung Tongs Tour Dates:

06/12 – London, UK @ Troxy

06/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

06/14 – Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen

06/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

06/17 – Paris, FR @ Trianon

06/19 – Barcelona, ES @ Apolo

06/20 – Madrid, ES @ Joy Eslava

06/21 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisbon Capitolio

06/23 – Athens, GR @ Summer Nostos Festival

07/20 – New York, NY @ Town Hall

07/21 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

07/23 – Austin, TX @ Paramount

07/25 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

07/27 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic

07/29 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

07/30 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

07/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Theatre

Dave and Noah will be on tour this summer playing Sung Tongs in its entirety throughout the US and Europe. Presale begins tomorrow at noon with code “sungtongs18” and general onsale is Friday. https://t.co/TUjCHCDomI pic.twitter.com/jsASwJ2IPX — Animal Collective (@anmlcollective) March 19, 2018

Revisit that December performance, which occurred at Maspeth, New York’s Knockdown Center to celebrate Pitchfork’s 21st anniversary, below.