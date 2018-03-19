Animal Collective’s Avey Tare and Panda Bear announce Sung Tongs tour

Back in December, Animal Collective’s Avey Tare and Panda Bear performed the band’s 2004 album Sung Tongs in full for the very first time. Now, the duo has announced plans for a full-fledged tour featuring full performances of the album.
(Read: Let’s Cool It with the Full Album Performances, Alright?)
The trek begins in June with dates in London, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Paris. A US leg follows in July, starting in New York City on the 20th. They’ll also visit Austin, Denver, Chicago, and Seattle, amongst other cities, before concluding the tour with a July 31st date at the Ace Theatre in Los Angeles. Find the complete docket of dates below.
A ticket pre-sale begins Tuesday ahead of Friday’s public on-sale. Visit the band’s website for more information.
Animal Collect Sung Tongs Tour Dates:
06/12 – London, UK @ Troxy
06/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
06/14 – Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen
06/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
06/17 – Paris, FR @ Trianon
06/19 – Barcelona, ES @ Apolo
06/20 – Madrid, ES @ Joy Eslava
06/21 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisbon Capitolio
06/23 – Athens, GR @ Summer Nostos Festival
07/20 – New York, NY @ Town Hall
07/21 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
07/23 – Austin, TX @ Paramount
07/25 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
07/27 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic
07/29 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
07/30 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
07/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Theatre
Revisit that December performance, which occurred at Maspeth, New York’s Knockdown Center to celebrate Pitchfork’s 21st anniversary, below.