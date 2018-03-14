Arcade Fire announce US summer tour dates

Arcade Fire have announced their first non-festival tour dates of 2018. The six shows in July mark the beginning of the band’s “Everything Now Continued Tour,” coming in support of last year’s album of the same name. The band will start in Clarkston, Michigan before heading to Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Boston, Philadelphia, and Bristow, Virginia.
The itinerary also includes a bevy of festival headlining slots both in the US (Louisville’s Forecastle Festival, Birmingham’s Sloss Music & Arts Festival) and Europe (Oslo’s Oya Festival, Gothenburg’s Way Out West).
Find their complete schedule below, and grab tickets here.
Arcade Fire 2018 Tour Dates:
04/06 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
04/08 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
04/11 – London, UK @ SSE Wembley Arena
04/12 – London, UK @ SSE Wembley Arena
04/13 – London, UK @ SSE Wembley Arena
04/15 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena
04/16 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
04/18 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
04/19 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
04/21 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
04/23 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno
04/24 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
04/26 – Nantes, FR @ The Zenith
04/28 – Paris, FR @ AccordHotels Arena
06/11 – Rotterdam, NL @ Ahoy
06/13 – Zurich, SE @ Hallenstadion
06/15 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
06/17 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Sport Arena
06/18 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
06/22-24 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/22-24 – Tuttlingen, DE @ Southside Festival
07/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
07/07 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theater
07/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
07/12 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
07/14 – Birmingham, Alabama @ Sloss Festival
07/15 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
07/18 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
07/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing
07/20 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/07-11 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/09-11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
08/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ HAVEN Festival
Here’s the video for “Everything Now”: