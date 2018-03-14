Arcade Fire announce US summer tour dates

Arcade Fire, photo by Philip Cosores

Arcade Fire have announced their first non-festival tour dates of 2018. The six shows in July mark the beginning of the band’s “Everything Now Continued Tour,” coming in support of last year’s album of the same name. The band will start in Clarkston, Michigan before heading to Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Boston, Philadelphia, and Bristow, Virginia.

The itinerary also includes a bevy of festival headlining slots both in the US (Louisville’s Forecastle Festival, Birmingham’s Sloss Music & Arts Festival) and Europe (Oslo’s Oya Festival, Gothenburg’s Way Out West).

Find their complete schedule below, and grab tickets here.

Arcade Fire 2018 Tour Dates:

04/06 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

04/08 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

04/11 – London, UK @ SSE Wembley Arena

04/12 – London, UK @ SSE Wembley Arena

04/13 – London, UK @ SSE Wembley Arena

04/15 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena

04/16 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

04/18 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

04/19 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

04/21 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

04/23 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno

04/24 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

04/26 – Nantes, FR @ The Zenith

04/28 – Paris, FR @ AccordHotels Arena

06/11 – Rotterdam, NL @ Ahoy

06/13 – Zurich, SE @ Hallenstadion

06/15 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

06/17 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Sport Arena

06/18 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

06/22-24 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/22-24 – Tuttlingen, DE @ Southside Festival

07/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/07 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theater

07/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

07/12 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

07/14 – Birmingham, Alabama @ Sloss Festival

07/15 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/18 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

07/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

07/20 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/07-11 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/09-11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ HAVEN Festival

Here’s the video for “Everything Now”: