Arcade Fire perform “Everything Now” at the 2018 Juno Awards: Watch

Arcade Fire at the 2018 Juno Awards

Though Arcade Fire’s “Everything Now” lost Single of the Year at the 2018 Juno Awards to Shawn Mendes’ “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”, the song still got plenty of spotlight. The band performed the title track to their latest album during the gala ceremony’s broadcast from Vancouver’s Rogers Arena. Elevating the performance was a string section and a group of First Nations singers, as you can see in the snippet below.

Arcade Fire also lost Alternative Album of the Year to Alvvays’ Antisocialtes, Group of the Year to A Tribe Called Red, and Album Artwork of the Year to Do Make Say Think’s Stubborn Persistent Illusions. They still walked away with some very prestigious awards, however, nabbing Album of the Year and the International Achievement Award for “exemplary success on a global scale.” They became the first band to be awarded the latter trophy, with previous winners including Drake, Celine Dion, and Shania Twain.

“It’s really hard to keep a group together,” Win Butler said in accepting the International Achievement Award. “We’ve been around for 15 years, and I just want to say thank you to everyone for sticking with it.”

Butler also gave a “shout out” to the people who were participating in the March for Our Lives events over the weekend to protest gun laws in the US. “Canada is just a beautiful example of how it just doesn’t have to be like that,” he said.

Watch the complete speech below.