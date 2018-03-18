Arcade Fire perform Everything Now songs, poke fun at Canada on SNL: Watch

As of today, Arcade Fire are members of SNL’s five-timers club. In support of their fifth studio album, Everything Now, the band served as the musical guest on last night’s episode, which marked their fifth appearance to date on the late-night institution.

They played Everything Now tracks “Creature Comfort” and “Put Your Money on Me”. Additionally, the Montreal natives appeared in a sketch alongside host Bill Hader in which they poked fun at the stereotype that Canadians apologize a lot. Watch the two performances as well as the sketch below.

In the lead up to their SNL appearance, Arcade Fire unveiled a short film called “Money + Love” and announces new US tour dates for this summer (grab tickets here).