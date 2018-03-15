Arcade Fire take on their corporate overlords in new “Money + Love” short film: Watch

Arcade Fire's "Money + Love"

Arcade Fire have shared a new short film called “Money + Love.” Directed by David Wilson, the 16-minute visual stars the band alongside Oscar-nominated actor Toni Collette (Little Miss Sunshine, The Sixth Sense). It’s centered around the theme of big corporations, which was first referenced in Arcade Fire’s bizarre album rollout for last year’s Everything Now.

Here, we see the indie rockers forced to sign a contract with the Everything Now Corporation in order to stay afloat financially (although their corporate overlords are entitled to 98.3% of their future earnings). Arcade Fire then discover a coffin bearing their logo — hello, symbolism! — that’s full of cash and try to steal it. The entire thing is aptly soundtracked by Everything Now songs “Put Your Money On Me” and “We Don’t Deserve Love”.

“The concept of a double video really appealed to us, we’d always loved songs being put together as A and B sides… and these songs seemed perfect together,” frontman Win Butler explained. “David has been a great collaborator for us since Reflektor and we were finally able to work with Toni whom we’d been wanting to work with for some time.”

Watch below.

Yesterday, Arcade Fire announced a round of US summer tour dates. Find their complete itinerary here, and grab tickets here. This weekend, the band will serve as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, alongside host Bill Hader.