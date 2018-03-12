Arctic Monkeys announce 2018 North American tour dates

Arctic Monkeys

With a new album coming later this year, Arctic Monkeys’ tour schedule is starting to fill up. Today, the band announced their first North American tour dates since 2014.

Their first scheduled date is May 5th at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles and they’ll also play shows at Forest Hills Stadium in New York, TD Garden in Boston, and The Anthem in Washington, DC. The itinerary also suggests as-yet-unannounced appearances at Lollapalooza in Chicago and Osheaga in Montreal.

Tickets to the North American dates go on sale March 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

See Arctic Monkeys’ full itinerary below. They’ve also got a number of UK/European headlining shows and festival appearances scheduled.

Arctic Monkeys 2018 Tour Dates:

05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

05/22 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

05/23 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

05/26 – Rome, IT @ Cavea

05/27 – Rome, IT @ Cavea

05/29 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith

05/30 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/04 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

06/08 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/14-17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

06/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

06/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

06/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre

06/22-24 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/22-24 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/26 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

06/27 – Copehagen, DK @ Royal Arena

07/01 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival

07/04 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/06 – Athens, GR @ Rockwave Festival

07/08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/12 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/24 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

07/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

07/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

08/01 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

08/05 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

08/08 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/09-11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/14 – Budapest, HR @ Sziget Festival