Arctic Monkeys announce 2018 North American tour dates

With a new album coming later this year, Arctic Monkeys’ tour schedule is starting to fill up. Today, the band announced their first North American tour dates since 2014.
Their first scheduled date is May 5th at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles and they’ll also play shows at Forest Hills Stadium in New York, TD Garden in Boston, and The Anthem in Washington, DC. The itinerary also suggests as-yet-unannounced appearances at Lollapalooza in Chicago and Osheaga in Montreal.
Tickets to the North American dates go on sale March 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time.
See Arctic Monkeys’ full itinerary below. They’ve also got a number of UK/European headlining shows and festival appearances scheduled.
Arctic Monkeys 2018 Tour Dates:
05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery
05/22 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
05/23 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
05/26 – Rome, IT @ Cavea
05/27 – Rome, IT @ Cavea
05/29 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith
05/30 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith
06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/04 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
06/08 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/14-17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
06/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
06/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
06/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre
06/22-24 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/22-24 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/26 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
06/27 – Copehagen, DK @ Royal Arena
07/01 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival
07/04 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/06 – Athens, GR @ Rockwave Festival
07/08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/12 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/24 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
07/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
07/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
08/01 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
08/05 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
08/08 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/09-11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
08/14 – Budapest, HR @ Sziget Festival