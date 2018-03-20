Menu
Arctic Monkeys announce vinyl reissue of Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not

The band's landmark debut is being re-released in anticipation of their new album and world tour

on March 20, 2018, 12:16pm
Arctic Monkeys recently announced tour dates in anticipation of a new album due out in the not too distant future. Fans can also look forward to a deluxe vinyl reissue of the band’s acclaimed debut full-length, 2006’s Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not, which is being released as Vinyl Me, Please’s April Record of the Month.

The reissue comes pressed on 180-gram multi-color “smoke” vinyl. The package also includes a 16-page lyric book and photo booklet, along with an original art print designed by Ben Sellon.

Sign up to Vinyl Me, Please’s subscription service by April 15th in order to receive the reissue.

Check out an unboxing video for the vinyl below.

