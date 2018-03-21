Drummer Matt Helders tells fan that Arctic Monkeys’ new album will be released in May

Arctic Monkeys

Thus far, Arctic Monkeys have kept details of their forthcoming sixth studio album close to the vest. But thanks to a pair of chance encounters between members of the band and their resourceful fans, a few details have begun to leak out (via triple j).

Over cheesy chips and gravy, drummer Matt Helders recently told a fan that the album will be released in May, coinciding with the launch of Arctic Monkeys’ world tour. Separately, frontman Alex Turner divulged that the album’s first single would be dropping “soon.”

Representatives for the band declined comment.

Arctic Monkeys recently announced the first leg of dates in support of the album (you can grab tickets here). They’ve also confirmed plans to reissue their debut full-length, 2006’s Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not, on 180-gram multi-color “smoke” vinyl.