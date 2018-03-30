Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes emergency open-heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger is in stable condition after undergoing emergency open-heart surgery, according to TMZ.

The 70-year-old actor and former governor of California went to Cedars-Sinai on Thursday for a catheter valve replacement. But when complications arose, doctors decided Schwarzenegger needed emergency surgery. The procedure lasted several hours and he’s currently recovering in stable condition.

Schwarzenegger previously underwent heart surgery in 1997 to replace an aortic valve. He says his condition is the congenital and not the result of past steroid use.

It’s unclear if Schwarzenegger’s latest surgical procedure will impact his upcoming filming schedule, which includes a starring role in Tim Miller’s Terminator reboot. We’ve reached out to representatives for the actor for additional information.