Arnold Schwarzenegger woke up from open-heart surgery and said: “I’m back”

Arnold Schwarzenegger smiling in Terminator 2: Judgment Day

As we learned earlier today, Arnold Schwarzenegger recently underwent surgery to replace a pulmonic valve in his heart. It was such a serious procedure that an open-heart surgery team was on standby, but the 70-year-old actor seemingly took the whole thing in stride.

As his spokesman Daniel Ketchell relayed via Twitter, Schwarzenegger awoke and “his first words were actually ‘I’m back.'” Needless to say, he’s in “good spirits.”

Schwarzenegger is currently recovering at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles and is listed in stable condition.