Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Arnold Schwarzenegger woke up from open-heart surgery and said: “I’m back”

The 70-year-old actor underwent emergency surgery on Thursday, but is seemingly taking things in stride

by
on March 30, 2018, 4:56pm
0 comments
Arnold Schwarzenegger smiling in Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Arnold Schwarzenegger smiling in Terminator 2: Judgment Day

As we learned earlier today, Arnold Schwarzenegger recently underwent surgery to replace a pulmonic valve in his heart. It was such a serious procedure that an open-heart surgery team was on standby, but the 70-year-old actor seemingly took the whole thing in stride.

As his spokesman Daniel Ketchell relayed via Twitter, Schwarzenegger awoke and “his first words were actually ‘I’m back.'” Needless to say, he’s in “good spirits.”

Schwarzenegger is currently recovering at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles and is listed in stable condition.

Previous Story
Win Butler on Arcade Fire’s Everything Now: “If that’s the worst thing we can possibly do then I’m at peace”
Next Story
The Roseanne revival has already been renewed for a second season
No comments