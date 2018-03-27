ASAP Rocky shares new song “Bad Company” Stream

ASAP Rocky, photo by Philip Cosores

Over a three-week period earlier this year, ASAP Rocky let loose four all-new songs: “Above”,“5IVE $TARS”, “Money Bags Freestyle”, and “Cocky” featuring Gucci Mane and 21 Savage. Today, Rocky returns with a fifth offering in tow.

Dubbed “Bad Company”, it finds the Harlem-born rapper and guest collaborator BlocBoy JB rapping about some unsavory acquaintances who wish them ill will. “I got so much beef, I could barely sleep/ Paranoia got me losing all my Z’s, all day,” Rocky claims over swaggering production, later adding, “Bad companies, bad for your company/ Mac and the ski mask, in case you come for me.”

Take a listen below.

As with the previous songs, the SoundCloud description for “Bad Company” references a project called “Testing”, which is supposedly “coming soon.” If this release turns out to be an actual album, it would serve as Rocky’s first since 2015’s At.Long.Last.ASAP. Further bolstering rumors of a full-length? Rocky was recently announced as a performer at this year’s Primavera Sound in Barcelona.