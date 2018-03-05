Attention all rudeboys: Ted Leo announces Hearts of Oak 15th anniversary tour

This past September saw Ted Leo deliver The Hanged Man, the indie rocker’s first album to be released under his own name. His upcoming tour, however, will be devoted to one he put out a decade and a half alongside The Pharmacists. On May 31st, Leo will kick off a short jaunt celebrating the 15th anniversary of his band’s fifth album, 2003’s Hearts of Oak.

Each stop will be spread across two nights, with the first date featuring Hearts of Oak in its entirety after some “warmup songs.” On the second night, Leo will play will a greatest hits set comprised of cuts from the breadth of Leo’s formidable oeuvre. Pharmacist fans in Chicago, DC, Brooklyn, Boston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles should rejoice, while bummed Texans can simply swing by Consequence of Sound’s Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion party at SXSW next week, where Leo is one of the many killer artists on the lineup.

See Leo’s full list of dates below, as well the music video for the Hearts single “Where Have All the Rudeboys Gone?”.

Ted Leo 2018 Tour Dates:

03/14-16 – Austin, TX @ Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion

05/31 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

06/01 – Chicago, IL @ TBA

06/08 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

06/09 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

06/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

06/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

06/15 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

06/16 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

06/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

06/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

06/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo