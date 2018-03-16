Baby Driver soundtrack gets a sequel featuring new tracks, remixes, and its previously unreleased score

Baby Driver’s genre- and decade-spanning soundtrack not only factored into the film’s story, but also its massive appeal. Its epic, 30-track collection was a bestseller that scored two Grammy nominations and cracked the top five on Billboard’s Alternative Album chart. Now, director Edgar Wright has announced a sequel soundtrack featuring a bevy of exclusive tracks, remixes, and film dialogue.
Baby Driver Volume 2: The Score For a Score kicks off with Danger Mouse, Big Boi, and Run the Jewels’ Grammy-nominated “Chase Me” before easing into cuts from The Foundations, Boards of Canada, Sky Ferreira, and The Steve Miller Band, as well as selections from Steven Price’s unreleased score. Exclusive to the collection is Vinnie Maniscalco’s “TaKillYa (Baby Driver Mix)” and Kid Koala’s “Deborah”.
It arrives on April 13th via Danger Mouse’s 30th Century Records. Check out the album’s artwork and tracklist below, as well as the slick music video for “Chase Me”.
Baby Driver Volume 2: The Score For a Score Artwork:
Baby Drive Volume 2: The Score For A Score Tracklist:
Side A
01. Robbery Arrival – Steven Price
02. Chase Me – Danger Mouse Feat. Run the Jewels and Big Boi
03. Secondo Intermezzino Pop – Ennio Morricone
04. Candy From Baby / What’s In There Is Ours – Steven Price
05. Harlem Shuffle – The Foundations
06. Sunset That Ride – Steven Price
07. You’re back! – Lily James & Ansel Elgort
08. Baby I’m Yours – Barbara Lewis
09 Cry Baby Cry – Unloved
10. Keep Driving and Never Stop – Steven Price
11. Threshold – The Steve Miller Band
12. Nowhere to Run (Baby Driver Mix) – Boga
13. TaKillYa (Baby Driver Mix) – Vinnie Maniscalco
Side B
01. Run the Jewels – Run the Jewels
02. Bananas – Steven Price
03. Ready Let’s Go – Boards of Canada
04. Dumb-Ass Excuse – Steven Price
05. Debora – Kid Koala
06. What did you do? – Jon Hamm & Ansel Elgort
07. Hocus Pocus (Baby Driver Mix) – Focus
08. My name is Joseph – Ansel Elgort
09. New Orleans Instrumental No 1 – R.E.M
10. Lucky Charm – Steven Price
11. Run – Steven Price
12. Easy (Baby Driver Mix) – Sky Ferreira
13. Postcards from Debora – Steven Price
14. Killer Track – Jon Hamm & Ansel Elgort
15. Blue Song – Mint Royale