Baby Driver soundtrack gets a sequel featuring new tracks, remixes, and its previously unreleased score

Baby Driver

Baby Driver’s genre- and decade-spanning soundtrack not only factored into the film’s story, but also its massive appeal. Its epic, 30-track collection was a bestseller that scored two Grammy nominations and cracked the top five on Billboard’s Alternative Album chart. Now, director Edgar Wright has announced a sequel soundtrack featuring a bevy of exclusive tracks, remixes, and film dialogue.

Baby Driver Volume 2: The Score For a Score kicks off with Danger Mouse, Big Boi, and Run the Jewels’ Grammy-nominated “Chase Me” before easing into cuts from The Foundations, Boards of Canada, Sky Ferreira, and The Steve Miller Band, as well as selections from Steven Price’s unreleased score. Exclusive to the collection is Vinnie Maniscalco’s “TaKillYa (Baby Driver Mix)” and Kid Koala’s “Deborah”.

It arrives on April 13th via Danger Mouse’s 30th Century Records. Check out the album’s artwork and tracklist below, as well as the slick music video for “Chase Me”.

Baby Driver Volume 2: The Score For a Score Artwork:

Baby Drive Volume 2: The Score For A Score Tracklist:

Side A

01. Robbery Arrival – Steven Price

02. Chase Me – Danger Mouse Feat. Run the Jewels and Big Boi

03. Secondo Intermezzino Pop – Ennio Morricone

04. Candy From Baby / What’s In There Is Ours – Steven Price

05. Harlem Shuffle – The Foundations

06. Sunset That Ride – Steven Price

07. You’re back! – Lily James & Ansel Elgort

08. Baby I’m Yours – Barbara Lewis

09 Cry Baby Cry – Unloved

10. Keep Driving and Never Stop – Steven Price

11. Threshold – The Steve Miller Band

12. Nowhere to Run (Baby Driver Mix) – Boga

13. TaKillYa (Baby Driver Mix) – Vinnie Maniscalco

Side B

01. Run the Jewels – Run the Jewels

02. Bananas – Steven Price

03. Ready Let’s Go – Boards of Canada

04. Dumb-Ass Excuse – Steven Price

05. Debora – Kid Koala

06. What did you do? – Jon Hamm & Ansel Elgort

07. Hocus Pocus (Baby Driver Mix) – Focus

08. My name is Joseph – Ansel Elgort

09. New Orleans Instrumental No 1 – R.E.M

10. Lucky Charm – Steven Price

11. Run – Steven Price

12. Easy (Baby Driver Mix) – Sky Ferreira

13. Postcards from Debora – Steven Price

14. Killer Track – Jon Hamm & Ansel Elgort

15. Blue Song – Mint Royale