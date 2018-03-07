Beach House announce new album, 7, share “Dive”: Stream

Beach House

Last month, Beach House promised that a new album would drop “later this spring.” Today, they’ve made good on their word by revealing the full details of the upcoming LP: It’s called 7 and due out May 11th through Sub Pop.

7 follows Beach House’s two 2015 records, Depression Cherry and Thank Your Lucky Stars, and aptly marks their seventh record together overall. It also comes after last summer’s B-Sides and Rarities collection.

According to a statement, Beach House began work on the album in their home studio in Baltimore and later completed it at Carriage House in Stamford, Connecticut, and Palmetto Studio in Los Angeles. Alan Moulder handled mixing duties.

(Read: 10 Great Soundtracks for 10 Awful Movies)

“Their approach in the creation of 7 was rebirth and rejuvenation,” the press release adds. “[Alex] Scally and [Victoria] Legrand used to limit themselves to what they thought they could perform live, but this time that limitation was ignored. Also, instead of one long studio session, Beach House recorded when inspired by batches of songs, which resulted in five mini-sessions over the course of eleven months.”

Altogether the record collects 11 new songs, with titles such as “Dark Spring”, “Drunk in LA”, “Lose Your Smile”, and “Girl of the Year”. It also features the previous single “Lemon Glow”, as well as today’s newly unveiled “Dive”, a cut swathed in clouds of dreamy, warm keyboards and Legrand’s coaxing vocals. Hear that below.

7 Artwork:

7 Tracklist:

01. Dark Spring

02. Pay No Mind

03. Lemon Glow

04. L’Inconnue

05. Drunk in LA

06. Dive

07. Black Car

08. Lose Your Smile

09. Woo

10. Girl of the Year

11. Last Ride

Along with the album news, the dream pop duo has mapped out an extensive tour itinerary that includes stints in both North America and Europe.

Beach House 2018 Tour Dates:

04/30 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

05/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

05/02 – Little Rock, AR @ Metroplex Live

05/04 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric

05/05 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

05/07 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

05/08 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls

05/11 – Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Blackberry

05/13 – Mayer, AZ @ FORM Arcosanti

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

07/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theatre

07/27 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

07/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

07/30 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

07/31 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

08/02 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

08/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetary

08/05 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

08/07 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

08/10 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

08/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

08/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

08/15 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

08/17 – St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

08/18 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

08/19 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

08/20 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre

08/22 – New York, NY @ United Palace Theatre

08/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

08/24 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

08/25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/25 – Lisbon, PT @ Colisseum

09/26 – Porto, PT @ Teatro sa da Bandeira

09/30 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne

10/01 – Koln, DE @ Gloria

10/02 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

10/04 – Lund, SE @ Mejeriet

10/05 – Gothenburg, SE @ Tradgarn

10/07 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

10/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Munchenbryggeriet

10/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Forum Black Box

10/11 – Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel

10/12 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

10/13 – Brussels, BE @ AB

10/15 – Paris, FR @ Olympia

10/18 – London, UK @ Troxy

10/19 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

10/20 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street