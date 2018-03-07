Beach House announce new album, 7, share “Dive”: Stream

Last month, Beach House promised that a new album would drop “later this spring.” Today, they’ve made good on their word by revealing the full details of the upcoming LP: It’s called 7 and due out May 11th through Sub Pop.
7 follows Beach House’s two 2015 records, Depression Cherry and Thank Your Lucky Stars, and aptly marks their seventh record together overall. It also comes after last summer’s B-Sides and Rarities collection.
According to a statement, Beach House began work on the album in their home studio in Baltimore and later completed it at Carriage House in Stamford, Connecticut, and Palmetto Studio in Los Angeles. Alan Moulder handled mixing duties.
“Their approach in the creation of 7 was rebirth and rejuvenation,” the press release adds. “[Alex] Scally and [Victoria] Legrand used to limit themselves to what they thought they could perform live, but this time that limitation was ignored. Also, instead of one long studio session, Beach House recorded when inspired by batches of songs, which resulted in five mini-sessions over the course of eleven months.”
Altogether the record collects 11 new songs, with titles such as “Dark Spring”, “Drunk in LA”, “Lose Your Smile”, and “Girl of the Year”. It also features the previous single “Lemon Glow”, as well as today’s newly unveiled “Dive”, a cut swathed in clouds of dreamy, warm keyboards and Legrand’s coaxing vocals. Hear that below.
7 Artwork:
7 Tracklist:
01. Dark Spring
02. Pay No Mind
03. Lemon Glow
04. L’Inconnue
05. Drunk in LA
06. Dive
07. Black Car
08. Lose Your Smile
09. Woo
10. Girl of the Year
11. Last Ride
Along with the album news, the dream pop duo has mapped out an extensive tour itinerary that includes stints in both North America and Europe.
Beach House 2018 Tour Dates:
04/30 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
05/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
05/02 – Little Rock, AR @ Metroplex Live
05/04 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric
05/05 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
05/07 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre
05/08 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls
05/11 – Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Blackberry
05/13 – Mayer, AZ @ FORM Arcosanti
06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
07/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theatre
07/27 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
07/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
07/30 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
07/31 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theatre
08/02 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
08/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetary
08/05 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
08/07 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
08/10 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
08/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
08/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
08/15 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
08/17 – St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
08/18 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
08/19 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
08/20 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre
08/22 – New York, NY @ United Palace Theatre
08/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
08/24 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
08/25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/25 – Lisbon, PT @ Colisseum
09/26 – Porto, PT @ Teatro sa da Bandeira
09/30 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne
10/01 – Koln, DE @ Gloria
10/02 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
10/04 – Lund, SE @ Mejeriet
10/05 – Gothenburg, SE @ Tradgarn
10/07 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
10/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Munchenbryggeriet
10/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Forum Black Box
10/11 – Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel
10/12 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
10/13 – Brussels, BE @ AB
10/15 – Paris, FR @ Olympia
10/18 – London, UK @ Troxy
10/19 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
10/20 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street