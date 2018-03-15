Beck expands 2018 North American tour, including shows at MSG and Red Rocks

Beck, photo by Philip Cosores

Beck has expanded his North American tour with new summer dates.

His updated itinerary includes July shows in Toronto, Montreal, Philadelphia and his first-ever headlining gig at New York’s Madison Square Garden. In September, he’s also added appearances in Salt Lake City and Colorado’s famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Beck will be joined onstage by a variety of opening acts, including Jenny Lewis, Glass Animals, and Oh Wonder.

(Read: Beck in 10 Songs)

Check out the full schedule below, and grab tickets here. It’s all in continued support of Beck’s 2017 album, Colors.

Beck 2018 Tour Dates:

03/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Auckland City Limits

03/23 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion

03/24 – Houston, TX @ In Bloom Music Festival

04/07 – Toluca, MX @ Ceremonia Festival

04/27 – Washington, DC @ Anthem %

04/28 – Washington, DC @ Anthem #

04/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Amphitheater ^

04/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle ^

05/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle ^

05/04 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest

05/05 – Birmingham, AL @ Concert Hall at the BJCC %

05/06 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater @

05/23 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ~

05/25 – Belfast, IE @ BBC Music’s Biggest Weekend

05/27 – London, UK @ All Points East

05/28 – Bournemouth, UK @ BIC $

06/01 – Nimes, FR @ This Is Not a Love Song

06/02 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green

06/04 – Tilburg, NL @ 013

06/05 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

06/06 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

06/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark

06/09 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Grona Lund

07/06 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater *

07/07 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

07/10 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell *

07/12 – Quebec, QC @ Festival du Quebec

07/13 – Ottawa, ON @ RBC Bluesfest

07/15 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

07/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

07/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier +

08/18 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic

08/19 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic

09/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverick Center &

09/24 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl

% = w/ Kimbra

# = w/ Torres

^ = w/ Twin Shadow

@ = w/ Preservation Hall Jazz Band

~ = w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs

$ = w/ Sparks + Shame

+ = w/ Glass Animals

& = w/ Jenny Lewis

* = w/ Oh Wonder

To coincide with the tour news, Beck has shared a new remix of “Up All Night” helmed by electronic duo Oliver.