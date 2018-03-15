Beck expands 2018 North American tour, including shows at MSG and Red Rocks

Beck has expanded his North American tour with new summer dates.
His updated itinerary includes July shows in Toronto, Montreal, Philadelphia and his first-ever headlining gig at New York’s Madison Square Garden. In September, he’s also added appearances in Salt Lake City and Colorado’s famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Beck will be joined onstage by a variety of opening acts, including Jenny Lewis, Glass Animals, and Oh Wonder.
Check out the full schedule below, and grab tickets here. It’s all in continued support of Beck’s 2017 album, Colors.
Beck 2018 Tour Dates:
03/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Auckland City Limits
03/23 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion
03/24 – Houston, TX @ In Bloom Music Festival
04/07 – Toluca, MX @ Ceremonia Festival
04/27 – Washington, DC @ Anthem %
04/28 – Washington, DC @ Anthem #
04/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Amphitheater ^
04/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle ^
05/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle ^
05/04 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest
05/05 – Birmingham, AL @ Concert Hall at the BJCC %
05/06 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater @
05/23 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ~
05/25 – Belfast, IE @ BBC Music’s Biggest Weekend
05/27 – London, UK @ All Points East
05/28 – Bournemouth, UK @ BIC $
06/01 – Nimes, FR @ This Is Not a Love Song
06/02 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green
06/04 – Tilburg, NL @ 013
06/05 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
06/06 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
06/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark
06/09 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival
06/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Grona Lund
07/06 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater *
07/07 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *
07/10 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell *
07/12 – Quebec, QC @ Festival du Quebec
07/13 – Ottawa, ON @ RBC Bluesfest
07/15 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
07/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
07/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier +
08/18 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic
08/19 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic
09/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverick Center &
09/24 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl
% = w/ Kimbra
# = w/ Torres
^ = w/ Twin Shadow
@ = w/ Preservation Hall Jazz Band
~ = w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs
$ = w/ Sparks + Shame
+ = w/ Glass Animals
& = w/ Jenny Lewis
* = w/ Oh Wonder
To coincide with the tour news, Beck has shared a new remix of “Up All Night” helmed by electronic duo Oliver.