Beck shares “Colors” video directed by Edgar Wright and starring Alison Brie: Watch

The videos made in support of Beck’s latest album, Colors, have all been visual feasts, from the party-going heroics of “Up All Night” to the poodle parade in “Fix Me”. That trend continues today with the clip for the album’s title track, which comes bolstered with some extra star power.

Acclaimed filmmaker Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, The Cornetto Trilogy) directed the vibrant visual, which stars Alison Brie of Community and GLOW fame. Full of blue and yellow flashes, “Colors” stays true to its name. As colorful figures dance in front of ever-shifting backgrounds, Beck and Brie remain in gray and white, standing in stark contrast to the bright hues around them. You can watch the entire thing on Apple Music, and peep a preview below.

Beck is currently on the road supporting Colors with a massive tour that includes stops at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest, Festival du Quebec, and London’s All Points East. Find his full itinerary here, and grab tickets here.