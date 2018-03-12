Beyoncé and Jay-Z announce “On the Run 2” co-headlining tour

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have announced dates for a massive stadium tour. It’s their second such outing together following 2014’s On the Run Tour. The new jaunt — appropriately dubbed, On the Run II — spans 36 dates kicking off in June. A string of UK and European shows precedes the North American tour which officially kicks off on July 25th in Cleveland.
Tickets for a majority of the shows go on sale beginning March 19th. You can also grab tickets here.
Since the first On the Run Tour, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have experienced their fair share of emotional turmoil. 2016 brought the release of Beyoncé’s magnum opus, 2016’s Lemonade, which offered an intimate and emotional look at the couple’s relationship in the wake of JAY-Z’s infidelity. Last year, JAY-Z responded with what amounted to a public apology album in the form of 4:44. It’ll be interesting to see how songs from these two albums translate to the live stage when presented side by side.
In anticipation of their co-headlining tour, Beyoncé will headline Coachella in April.
Beyoncé and JAY-Z 2018 Tour Dates:
06/06 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium
06/09 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park
06/13 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Park
06/15 – London, UK @ London Stadium
06/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Arena
06/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken Stadium
06/25 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena
06/28 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion
06/30 – Warsaw, PL @ Stadion Narodowy
07/03 – Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadion
07/06 – Milan, IT @ San Siro
07/08 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico
07/11 – Barcelona, ES @ Olympic Stadium
07/14 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France
07/17 – Nice, FR @ Allianz Riviera
07/25 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium
07/28 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field
07/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
08/02 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/05 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium
08/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium
08/10 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
08/13 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
08/18 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field
08/23 – Nashville, TN @ Vanderbilt Stadium
08/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
08/29 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
08/31 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
09/11 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
09/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome
09/15 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
09/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium
09/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl
09/27 – San Diego, CA @ SDCCU Stadium
09/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
10/02 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place