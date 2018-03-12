Beyoncé and Jay-Z announce “On the Run 2” co-headlining tour

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have announced dates for a massive stadium tour. It’s their second such outing together following 2014’s On the Run Tour. The new jaunt — appropriately dubbed, On the Run II — spans 36 dates kicking off in June. A string of UK and European shows precedes the North American tour which officially kicks off on July 25th in Cleveland.

Tickets for a majority of the shows go on sale beginning March 19th. You can also grab tickets here.

Since the first On the Run Tour, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have experienced their fair share of emotional turmoil. 2016 brought the release of Beyoncé’s magnum opus, 2016’s Lemonade, which offered an intimate and emotional look at the couple’s relationship in the wake of JAY-Z’s infidelity. Last year, JAY-Z responded with what amounted to a public apology album in the form of 4:44. It’ll be interesting to see how songs from these two albums translate to the live stage when presented side by side.

In anticipation of their co-headlining tour, Beyoncé will headline Coachella in April.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z 2018 Tour Dates:

06/06 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

06/09 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park

06/13 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Park

06/15 – London, UK @ London Stadium

06/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Arena

06/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken Stadium

06/25 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena

06/28 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

06/30 – Warsaw, PL @ Stadion Narodowy

07/03 – Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadion

07/06 – Milan, IT @ San Siro

07/08 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico

07/11 – Barcelona, ES @ Olympic Stadium

07/14 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France

07/17 – Nice, FR @ Allianz Riviera

07/25 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium

07/28 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field

07/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

08/02 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/05 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium

08/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium

08/10 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

08/13 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

08/18 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

08/23 – Nashville, TN @ Vanderbilt Stadium

08/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

08/29 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

08/31 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

09/11 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

09/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome

09/15 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

09/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium

09/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

09/27 – San Diego, CA @ SDCCU Stadium

09/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

10/02 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place