Big Freedia announces Third Ward Bounce EP, shares “Rent” video: Watch

Big Freedia's "Rent" music video

Big Freedia, the mighty Queen of Bounce, is back today with the announcement of a new EP. Dubbed Third Ward Bounce, it’s set for a June 1st release through Asylum Records.

As a teaser of what’s to come from the New Orleans rapper, first single “Rent” has been shared. It’s an assertive, in-your-face cut in which Big Freedia tells off all the freeloaders in her life.

“The track isn’t just about paying rent or a car note or any bill, it’s also about those people who take up space in your head and heart,” she shared in a statement. “It’s about relationships —people who live rent-free in your mind and make you crazy. They need to go.”

Its corresponding music video is equally eye-catching, as it features a bunch of chainsaws, twerking, and scenes where these parasitic “friends” finally get the boot. Check it out below.

Big Freedia’s last full-length came with 2014’s acclaimed Just Be Free. In 2016, she contributed to Beyoncé’s Grammy-winning hit “Formation”.