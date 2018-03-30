Bill & Ted sequel is closer than ever: “Hopefully within the next month, we’ll have news”

Alex Winter and Keanue Reeves, photo by Peggy Sirota

Earlier this year, Bill & Ted co-writer and co-creator Ed Solomon teased details about the long-stagnated third move in the franchise, Bill & Ted Face the Music. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Solomon, his creative partner Chris Matheson, and series stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter have dropped even more tidbits — and revealed that the film may not be stalled much longer.

After being left at the alter by production companies a number of different times, it seems the creative team is closer than ever to getting Bill & Ted Face the Music made. “We are hoping to close a deal with some financiers,” said Solomon. “Hopefully within the next month or so, we’ll have news that will stick.”

Many of the major players are already in place, with Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) still set on directing after signing on way back in 2012. Steven Soderbergh will produce alongside Scott Kroopf, who produced both Excellent Adventure and Bogus Journey. We already knew that George Carlin would cameo as Rufus from beyond the grave, and Solomon has now confirmed that Bill Sadler will be back as Death. “And a few delicious cameos by people to be named another time,” Solomon teased.

As for the plot, Matheson said it would pick up decades after Bogus Journey, with Bill (Winter) and Ted (Reeves) wrestling with the fact that their life’s mission — to save the world with their music — is incomplete. “You’re told you’re gonna save the world, and now you’re 50 and you haven’t done it,” he said. “Now they’re married, and it affects their marriages, and it affects their relationships with their kids, and it affects their everything.”

Winter compared it to a real rock band that never quite took off and “Having that moment in their life of going: ‘Do we try to get there, or give up the dream?'” Reeves added, “Of course, there is a little caveat in that someone comes from the future and says: ‘Not only do you have to save the world, you have to save everything.’”

The story would find the heroes revisiting their own history, which Solomon described as “kind of like A Christmas Carol with Bill and Ted. Looking at their lives, and really kind of rediscovering what they’re about.”

Sound totally radical to us. Hopefully the team can finally get this time traveling phone booth off the ground.