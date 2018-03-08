Billy Corgan’s Chicago tea shop, Madame ZuZu’s, is closing

Billy Corgan at Madame ZuZu's

All of Billy Corgan’s endeavors could be classified as “passion projects,” but one of his most idiosyncratic undertakings has been his Chicago teahouse, Madame ZuZu’s. First opened in 2012, the Smashing Pumpkins mastermind envisioned the place becoming “a social hub for the community, blending tea drinkers with the arts.” While it’s been fairly successful over nearly six years in business, the Madame’s doors will close this month, as Corgan announced via Instagram.

According to the shop owner, the current location of Madame ZuZu’s will be shuttered on March 18th. Corgan says the business is being “forced to move for various reasons which involve tenancy but certainly nothing to do with the strength of the business…” Though he’s currently preparing for the Pumpkins’ underperforming reunion tour, Corgan says he hopes to relocate Madame ZuZu’s soon, preferably to somewhere else within the Highland Park area.

As far as “ZuZu’s Teahouse 1.0” goes, a goodbye party will be held on March 18th with free tea and “special last day sales.” Read Corgan’s complete statement below.