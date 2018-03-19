Blink-182 announce Las Vegas residency

Blink-182

Blink-182 are bringing the rock show to Las Vegas.

The veteran pop-punk outfit has signed a deal with the Palms Casino Resort for a 16-date Las Vegas residency, according to Rolling Stone. “Kings of the Weekend” begins May 26th and runs on select weekends through November 17th.

“When the Palms asked us to do a residency here in Vegas, we said ‘Absolutely!’,” said Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus in a statement. “Now, we just have to cast our showgirls, create our set list – a true throwback of Vegas classics with Sinatra, Liberace. Maybe we can even marry someone onstage … The possibilities in Vegas are endless.”

A ticket pre-sale begins Tuesday, March 20th at 10:00 am PST. A public on-sale follows on Friday, March 23rd. Check out the band’s new website for additional details. You can also grab tickets via StubHub.

Per Rolling Stone, Blink-182 is also at work on a new album, the follow-up to 2016’s California.

Blink-182 2018 Tour Dates:

05/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

06/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival

06/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

06/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

06/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

06/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

06/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

06/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

10/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

10/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

11/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

11/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

11/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

11/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

11/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

11/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater