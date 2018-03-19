Bloc Party announce Silent Alarm tour, featuring full performances of the album

Bloc Party, photo by Philip Cosores

“If you’re looking for a return to the ‘old’ Bloc Party, Hymns isn’t your answer,” we wrote in our review of the English rock band’s 2016 LP. Luckily, those in search of the “old Bloc Party” need look no further, as the outfit is banding together to rip through its breakout album, 2005’s Silent Alarm, across a handful of European dates this fall.

“Helicopter”, “Like Eating Glass”, and, obviously, “This Modern Love”, remain some of Bloc Party’s most beloved tracks, and those who’ve caught the band recently might notice that they’re not always predisposed to break out those old favorites live. The tour kicks off on October 15th in Amsterdam and wraps up later that month with a performance at London’s Alexandra Palace. See the full list of dates below.

Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke released his sophomore solo album, Fatherland, this past October.

Bloc Party 2018 Tour Dates:

10/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

10/16 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith

10/18 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

10/20 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

10/22 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena

10/24 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace