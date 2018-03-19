Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Blue Ivy Carter couldn’t stop bidding on high-dollar artwork, to the dismay of JAY-Z

For Blue Ivy, money ain't a thing

by
on March 19, 2018, 3:51pm
0 comments
JAY-Z and Blue Ivy
JAY-Z and Blue Ivy

It looks like Blue Ivy Carter might share the same penchant for high-end art as her parents. At the Second Annual Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles Saturday night, the pint-sized progeny of JAY-Z and Beyoncé was caught on video raising her paddle, thus placing a $17,000 bid on a painting by visual artist Tiffanie Anderson.

Hova, himself, did his best to sweetly pull the paddle from his daughter’s grip, but when the camera came back to the family it was still held securely in her hands. “Oh y’all made me come from behind the podium, because Blue was out there bidding,” the auctioneer says. “You gonna do 19?”

You bet she did. JAY-Z looks reluctant about the piece, though it is a pretty striking portrait of a young Sidney Poitier—aptly titled “Young Sidney”—and we’re guessing it would look pretty legit alongside his other pieces. Watch the clip below, and take a closer look at the actual painting.

In June, JAY-Z and Beyoncé will kick off their On the Run 2 co-headlining tour. As for Blue Ivy, she recently starred in an animated video of her own.

Previous Story
CoS Readers’ Poll Results: Favorite Sufjan Stevens Albums
Next Story
Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly announce co-headlining US tour
No comments