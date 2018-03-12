Bon Iver announces 2018 summer tour dates

Bon Iver, photo by Nina Corcoran

Justin Vernon is filling out Bon Iver’s tour schedule for the coming months. Already the itinerary included festivals appearances at Sasquatch, Bonnaroo, and Detroit’s Mo Pop Festival in addition to a live collaboration with TU Dance Company and an overnight lock-in at Vernon’s Oxbow Hotel in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Now, a number of proper Bon Iver headlining shows have been scheduled for May, June, and August.

Tickets to the newly announced dates go on sale March 13th. You can also grab them here.

Bon Iver 2018 Tour Dates:

03/24 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA ^

03/25 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA ^

04/10-11 – Eau Claire, WI @ Oxbow Hotell *

04/19 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^

04/20 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^

04/21 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^

05/09-10 – Eau Claire, WI @ Oxbow Hotell *

04/24 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

05/25-27 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival

05/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park

05/28 – Edmonton, AB @ Jubilee Auditorium

05/29 – Calgary, AB @ Stampede Corral

05/31 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

06/03 – Chicago, IL @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millenium Park

06/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Lawn at White River State Park

06/09 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/28-29 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival

08/08 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

10/25 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

10/26 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle

10/28 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

10/30 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

10/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

^ = w/ Bon Iver and Tu Dance

* = Bon Iver’s Lock Inn