Bon Iver announces 2018 summer tour dates

Justin Vernon is filling out Bon Iver’s tour schedule for the coming months. Already the itinerary included festivals appearances at Sasquatch, Bonnaroo, and Detroit’s Mo Pop Festival in addition to a live collaboration with TU Dance Company and an overnight lock-in at Vernon’s Oxbow Hotel in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Now, a number of proper Bon Iver headlining shows have been scheduled for May, June, and August.
Tickets to the newly announced dates go on sale March 13th. You can also grab them here.
Bon Iver 2018 Tour Dates:
03/24 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA ^
03/25 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA ^
04/10-11 – Eau Claire, WI @ Oxbow Hotell *
04/19 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^
04/20 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^
04/21 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^
05/09-10 – Eau Claire, WI @ Oxbow Hotell *
04/24 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
05/25-27 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival
05/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park
05/28 – Edmonton, AB @ Jubilee Auditorium
05/29 – Calgary, AB @ Stampede Corral
05/31 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
06/03 – Chicago, IL @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millenium Park
06/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Lawn at White River State Park
06/09 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
06/28-29 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival
08/08 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
10/25 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
10/26 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle
10/28 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
10/30 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
10/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
^ = w/ Bon Iver and Tu Dance
* = Bon Iver’s Lock Inn
