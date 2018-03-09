Bon Iver to host overnight lock-in at Justin Vernon’s Wisconsin hotel

Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, photo by Ben Kaye

Justin Vernon has already given us one of the more unique festivals around in the form of their annual Eaux Claires, and now the Bon Iver frontman has announced another singular music experience. This spring, Vernon and bandmate Sean Carey will host an intimate and exclusive overnight event at Vernon’s own Oxbow Hotel in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Set for April 10th-11th and May 9th-10th, Lock Inn is billed as an “overnight experience of food, music, camaraderie, and more.” Guests will be welcomed to stay at the boutique Oxbow in downtown Eau Claire, where they’ll be treated to a six-course meal at the hotel’s restaurant, The Lakely. During dinner, Vernon and Carey will perform their first concert, followed by two other shows throughout the night featuring a number of surprise guests.

Other activities include a movie screening, a prix fixe brunch, and a morning “Vinyl Vinyasa” yoga session. From check-in to late check-out, the entire thing will be soundtracked by a playlist curated by Vernon and Carey. All tickets also come with an exclusive event poster.

Only 30 packages will be made available for each Locked Inn night, with prices starting at $250 per person (for double occupancy). Bookings open March 14th at 3:00 p.m. CT via the Oxbow Hotel website. Watch a video detailing what the Oxbow experience is like below.

Last summer, Bon Iver were forced to cancel their planned Mexican destination festival, Days Have No Numbers, due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Hopefully they don’t run into any similar problems with Locked Inn.