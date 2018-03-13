Brian Eno to release expansive Music For Installations box set

Brian Eno

On May 4th, Brian Eno will release Music For Installations, an expansive box set collecting new, rare, and previously unreleased tracks. All of the material was recorded by the legendary artist for use in his audio-visual installations from 1986 until the present.

Among the works included in the box set are 77 Million Paintings, which premiered at La Foret Museum in Tokyo in 2006; I Dormienti/ Kite Stories, debuted at The Roundhouse in London circa 1999; and Lightness: Music for the Marble Palace, presented for the first time at the The State Russian Museum in St. Petersburg in 1997.

“If you think of music as a moving, changing form, and painting as a still form, what I’m trying to do is make very still music and paintings that move,” Eno said in a statement. “I’m trying to find in both of those forms, the space in between the traditional concept of music and the traditional concept of painting.”

Music For Installations will be available as a 6 CD super deluxe limited edition bundle, a 6 CD standard edition box set, and a 9 LP super deluxe edition vinyl box set. All formats come packaged with a 64-page booklet featuring rare and unseen exhibition photos as well as a new essay penned by Eno himself.

Pre-orders have begun here.

Along with the box set, Eno is releasing a 12-inch collaborative single with My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields for Record Store Day (April 21st).

Music From Installations Box Set Tracklist:

Music From Installations (previously unreleased):

01. Kazakhstan

02. The Ritan Bells

03. Five Light Paintings

04. Flower Bells

77 Million Paintings (previously unreleased):

01. 77 Million Paintings

Lightness – Music For The Marble Palace (previously only available as a limited-run CD, via Enostore only):

01. Atmospheric Lightness

02. Chamber Lightness

I Dormienti / Kite Stories (previously only available as separate limited run CDs, via Enostore only):

01. I Dormienti

02. Kites I

03. Kites II

04. Kites III

Making Space (limited-run CD previously only available at Eno installations and on the Lumen website):

01. Needle Click

02. Light Legs

03. Flora and Fauna / Gleise 581d

04. New Moons

05. Vanadium

06. All The Stars Were Out

07. Hopeful Timean Intersect

08. World Without Wind

09. Delightful Universe

Music For Future Installations’ (previously unreleased):

01. Unnoticed Planet

02. Liquidambar

03. Sour Evening (Complex Heaven 3)

04. Surbahar Sleeping Music