Britpop legends Liam Gallagher and Richard Ashcroft team up for US tour

Two legendary Britpop frontmen are joining forces for a North Ameircan tour this spring. Liam Gallagher, formerly of Oasis, and Richard Ashcroft, formerly of The Verve, will play a string of concerts together in May.
The six-date outing includes stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Boston, New York City, and Philadelphia. Tickets go on sale March 23 at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can also grab tickets here.
Gallagher is currently touring in support of his debut solo album, As You Were, which was released last October. Ashcroft’s most recent solo LP, These People, surfaced in May 2016.
Liam Gallagher 2018 Tour Dates:
03/23 – Sao Paolo, BR @ Club Audio
03/25 – Sao Paolo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil
03/27 – Lima, PE @ Parque de la Exposicion
04/13 – Mayrhofen, AT @ Snowbombing
05/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic ^
05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^
05/13 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for The Performing Arts ^
05/14 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion ^
05/16 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summer Stage ^
05/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing ^
05/18 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
05/27 – Coventry, UK @ BBC Music’s Biggest Weekend
06/08 – Aarhus, UK @ NorthSide Festival
06/10 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival
06/15 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle
06/16 – Belfast, IE @ Belsonic
06/21 – Milan, IT @ I-Days Festival
06/23 – Isle of Wight, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival
06/29 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park ^
06/30 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival
07/07 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival
07/08 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeennes
07/10 – D’Argeles Sur Mer, FR @ Les Deferlantes
07/20 – Carhaix-Plouguer, FR @ Les Vielles Charrues
07/22 – Benicàssim, ES @ Benicàssim Festival
07/25 – Burghof Lörrach, DE @ STIMMEN
08/10 – Aranda de Duero, ES @ Sonorama Ribera
08/12 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
08/17 – Chelmsford, UK @ RiZE Festival
08/18 – Manchester, UK @ Lancashire County Cricket Club
08/19 – Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin
^ = w/ Richard Ashcroft