Britpop legends Liam Gallagher and Richard Ashcroft team up for US tour

Richard Ashcroft and Liam Gallagher

Two legendary Britpop frontmen are joining forces for a North Ameircan tour this spring. Liam Gallagher, formerly of Oasis, and Richard Ashcroft, formerly of The Verve, will play a string of concerts together in May.

The six-date outing includes stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Boston, New York City, and Philadelphia. Tickets go on sale March 23 at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can also grab tickets here.

Gallagher is currently touring in support of his debut solo album, As You Were, which was released last October. Ashcroft’s most recent solo LP, These People, surfaced in May 2016.

Liam Gallagher 2018 Tour Dates:

03/23 – Sao Paolo, BR @ Club Audio

03/25 – Sao Paolo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

03/27 – Lima, PE @ Parque de la Exposicion

04/13 – Mayrhofen, AT @ Snowbombing

05/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic ^

05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

05/13 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for The Performing Arts ^

05/14 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion ^

05/16 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summer Stage ^

05/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing ^

05/18 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

05/27 – Coventry, UK @ BBC Music’s Biggest Weekend

06/08 – Aarhus, UK @ NorthSide Festival

06/10 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival

06/15 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle

06/16 – Belfast, IE @ Belsonic

06/21 – Milan, IT @ I-Days Festival

06/23 – Isle of Wight, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival

06/29 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park ^

06/30 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival

07/07 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival

07/08 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeennes

07/10 – D’Argeles Sur Mer, FR @ Les Deferlantes

07/20 – Carhaix-Plouguer, FR @ Les Vielles Charrues

07/22 – Benicàssim, ES @ Benicàssim Festival

07/25 – Burghof Lörrach, DE @ STIMMEN

08/10 – Aranda de Duero, ES @ Sonorama Ribera

08/12 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/17 – Chelmsford, UK @ RiZE Festival

08/18 – Manchester, UK @ Lancashire County Cricket Club

08/19 – Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin

^ = w/ Richard Ashcroft