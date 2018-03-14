BROCKHAMPTON announces 2018 summer tour dates

BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Ashlan Grey

Los Angeles boy band BROCKHAMPTON just wrapped up their exhaustive “Love You Parents” North American trek, but they’re not taking much of a breather from the road. The hip-hop collective has announced a new summer outing, which they’ve dubbed, the “Stereo Spirit Tour.”

The new string of North American dates kicks off on May 25th in Clifton Park, New York and is sandwiched around festival appearances at Boston Calling, New York’s Governors Ball, and Bonnaroo before concluding on June 15th in Tuscon, Arizona. Along the way, BROCKHAMPTON will hit cities including Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Baltimore, and Charlotte.

(Read: Rookie of the Year Brockhampton Makes Boy Bands Cool Again)

From there, BROCKHOMPTON will hit a few more North American festival, including Chicago’s Lollapalooza, before traveling across the pond to play Sweden’s Way Out West, Finland’s Flow Festival, and UK’s Reading and Leeds Festivals.

Check out the complete schedule below, and grab tickets here.

BROCKHAMPTON 2018 Tour Dates:

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/12 – Oakland, CA @ Blurry Vision

05/25 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/27 – St. Paul, MN @ Soundset

05/29 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

05/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

05/31 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

06/02 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball

06/03 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

06/04 – Richmond, VA @ The National

06/05 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

06/07 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

06/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City Bham

06/09 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/11 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

06/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

06/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

06/15 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre

07/06 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/07 – Surrey, BC @ Fvded in the Park

08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga

08/08 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/09-11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/10-11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Haven Festival

08/12 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/14 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

08/17-19 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

08/20 – London, UK @ Koko

08/22 – Dublin, IE @ Helix

08/24 – Paris, FR @ Summer Jam

08/25 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

In December, BROCKHAMPTON concluded their Saturation album trilogy with Saturation III. They’ve since announced a new studio LP, Team Effort, which is supposed to arrive at some point this year.