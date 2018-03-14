BROCKHAMPTON announces 2018 summer tour dates

Los Angeles boy band BROCKHAMPTON just wrapped up their exhaustive “Love You Parents” North American trek, but they’re not taking much of a breather from the road. The hip-hop collective has announced a new summer outing, which they’ve dubbed, the “Stereo Spirit Tour.”
The new string of North American dates kicks off on May 25th in Clifton Park, New York and is sandwiched around festival appearances at Boston Calling, New York’s Governors Ball, and Bonnaroo before concluding on June 15th in Tuscon, Arizona. Along the way, BROCKHAMPTON will hit cities including Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Baltimore, and Charlotte.
(Read: Rookie of the Year Brockhampton Makes Boy Bands Cool Again)
From there, BROCKHOMPTON will hit a few more North American festival, including Chicago’s Lollapalooza, before traveling across the pond to play Sweden’s Way Out West, Finland’s Flow Festival, and UK’s Reading and Leeds Festivals.
Check out the complete schedule below, and grab tickets here.
BROCKHAMPTON 2018 Tour Dates:
04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
05/12 – Oakland, CA @ Blurry Vision
05/25 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
05/27 – St. Paul, MN @ Soundset
05/29 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
05/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
05/31 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
06/02 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball
06/03 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
06/04 – Richmond, VA @ The National
06/05 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
06/07 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
06/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City Bham
06/09 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
06/11 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
06/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
06/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
06/15 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre
07/06 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
07/07 – Surrey, BC @ Fvded in the Park
08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga
08/08 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/09-11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
08/10-11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Haven Festival
08/12 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
08/14 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
08/17-19 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
08/20 – London, UK @ Koko
08/22 – Dublin, IE @ Helix
08/24 – Paris, FR @ Summer Jam
08/25 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
In December, BROCKHAMPTON concluded their Saturation album trilogy with Saturation III. They’ve since announced a new studio LP, Team Effort, which is supposed to arrive at some point this year.