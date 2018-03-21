Bruce Springsteen extends Broadway residency through December 2018

Bruce Springsteen on Broadway, photo by Rob Demartin

Back in October, Bruce Springsteen took the stage at New York City’s Walter Kerr Theatre as part of his Broadway residency. It was only supposed to run eight weeks, but, this is The Boss we’re talking about, and high demand prompted the singer to extend the show through June. Now, those who weren’t able to score tickets to that extension are being given one final opportunity—Springsteen will play an additional 81 shows from July 10th through December 15th of this year.

On Twitter, Springsteen clarified that tickets will be reserved for those who previously registered but weren’t able to secure a seat. “Eligible fans will receive additional information from Ticketmaster on Monday, March 26th to prepare in advance,” he writes. Tickets officially go on sale on Wednesday, March 28th at 11am ET via the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program. Additionally, a limited number of tickets will continued to be made available through a lottery prior to the next day’s performance. You can also buy them here. Check out the show’s official website for more information.

“Springsteen on Broadway” combines music with spoken word, with Springsteen sprinkling a number of solo performances in between personal reminiscences and readings from his 2016 autobiography, Born to Run.

See Springsteen’s tweets regarding the extension below.

#SpringsteenBroadway is being extended through December 2018. December 15th will be the final show of the historic Broadway run. Read more at https://t.co/PbLAsJ7SHj pic.twitter.com/d3F0qhNQjJ — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 21, 2018

In order to recognize the tremendous number of fans who previously participated but have not had the opportunity to shop for tickets, for this onsale, only fans who previously registered, and have not purchased tickets, will be eligible to receive an invitation to the onsale. — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 21, 2018