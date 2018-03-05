Menu
Burger Boogaloo reveals 2018 lineup: Devo, The Damned, Ty Segall’s Traditional Fools, and more

Plus: Mudhoney, Dwarves, La Shok's first live show in 15 years, The Mummies, and John Waters

on March 05, 2018, 12:35pm
Devo

Burger Boogaloo, the annual music festival put on by Burger Records, returns to Oakland’s Mosswood Park from June 30th to July 1st, 2018. For the fourth year in a row, cult actor John Waters has been tapped to host the festivities.

This year’s lineup boasts a number of reunions and rare performances, including Devo’s return to the stage after three years; Long Beach electropunk band La Shok’s first live performance in 15 years; the first show from Ty Segall’s surf punk band Traditional Fools in five years; and a reunion performance from semifinal lo-fi garage band The Mummies.

Other confirmed acts include The Damned, Mudhoney, Dwarves, The Rip Offs, Spits, Hunk & His Punk, The Dickies, Quintron & Miss Pussycat, and Nots, among others.

General admission and VIP passes are now on sale through the festival’s website.

