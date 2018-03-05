Burger Boogaloo reveals 2018 lineup: Devo, The Damned, Ty Segall’s Traditional Fools, and more

Devo

Burger Boogaloo, the annual music festival put on by Burger Records, returns to Oakland’s Mosswood Park from June 30th to July 1st, 2018. For the fourth year in a row, cult actor John Waters has been tapped to host the festivities.

This year’s lineup boasts a number of reunions and rare performances, including Devo’s return to the stage after three years; Long Beach electropunk band La Shok’s first live performance in 15 years; the first show from Ty Segall’s surf punk band Traditional Fools in five years; and a reunion performance from semifinal lo-fi garage band The Mummies.

Other confirmed acts include The Damned, Mudhoney, Dwarves, The Rip Offs, Spits, Hunk & His Punk, The Dickies, Quintron & Miss Pussycat, and Nots, among others.

General admission and VIP passes are now on sale through the festival’s website.