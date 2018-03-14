Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Burial and The Bug form Flame 1, share collaborative song “Fog”: Stream

The pair's debut EP, Fog/Shrine, arrives in just a few weeks

by
on March 14, 2018, 11:25am
0 comments
Burial
Burial

Last year saw Burial emerge from his elusive shell to drop a series of releases, including his “Pre Dawn”/”Indoors” 12-inch, a single titled “Rodent”, and the surprise Subtemple EP. He returns today with even more material, this time as Flame 1, his new collaborative project with fellow UK producer Kevin Martin, aka The Bug.

Together, they’ve shared a song called “Fog”. The eerie and lurking cut is taken from the duo’s forthcoming debut EP, Fog/Shrine. It marks the first time the pair has ever joined forces in the studio. Stream the track over on The Quietus.

Flame 1’s Fog/Shrine EP is due out March 30th via Martin’s own Pressure label and contains a second song in “Shrine”.

Previous Story
The Matrix getting re-released on 4K Blu-ray
Next Story
Film Review: Tomb Raider Breaks the Mold and Delivers a Genuinely Good Video Game Movie
No comments