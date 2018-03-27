Cardi B announces debut album, Invasion of Privacy, and it’s out next week

Cardi B

Cardi B has announced her debut studio album, and it’s coming soon. Very soon. As in next week soon.

The album, entitled Invasion of Privacy, will be released on April 6th. The following night, Cardi B will serve as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

Check out the album’s artwork below. A tracklist has yet to be unveiled.

Invasion of Privacy follows her pair of mixtapes, Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1 and Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 2, released in March 2016 and January 2017, respectively. Last year saw Cardi B’s stature rise to meteoric heights thanks to her chart-topping single, “Bodak Yellow”, and massive collaborations with Migos (“MotorSport”) and Bruno Mars (“Finesse Remix”).