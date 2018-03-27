Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Cardi B announces debut album, Invasion of Privacy, and it’s out next week

The album arrives one day prior to Cardi's SNL debut

by
on March 26, 2018, 9:06pm
0 comments
Cardi B
Cardi B

Cardi B has announced her debut studio album, and it’s coming soon. Very soon. As in next week soon.

The album, entitled Invasion of Privacy, will be released on April 6th. The following night, Cardi B will serve as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

Check out the album’s artwork below. A tracklist has yet to be unveiled.

Invasion of Privacy follows her pair of mixtapes, Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1 and Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 2, released in March 2016 and January 2017, respectively. Last year saw Cardi B’s stature rise to meteoric heights thanks to her chart-topping single, “Bodak Yellow”, and massive collaborations with Migos (“MotorSport”) and Bruno Mars (“Finesse Remix”).

Previous Story
“Weird Al” Yankovic performs guitar for first time, covers Neil Young’s “Cinnamon Girl”: Watch
Next Story
Mike Patton and John Zorn reunite for live collaborative performance: Watch
No comments