Cardi B performs at iHeartRadio Awards, announces April release date for debut album: Watch

Cardi B at the 2018 iHeartRadio Awards

Cardi B kicked off the 2018 iHeartRadio Awards tonight with an all-hits medley. Dressed in leather motorcycle gear with a flowing black tutu, she came out spitting lines from her hit “Bartier Cardi” before going into her verses from the Migos and Nicki Minaj-featuring “MotorSport”. G-Eazy joined her for “No Limit”, only to disappear again as she delivered her verse from the remix of Bruno Mars’ “Finesse”. The whole thing closed with her smash “Bodak Yellow”.

Check out the entire five-minute performance below.

Later in the evening, Cardi accepted the award for Best New Artist, beating out acts like Khalid and Judah & the Lion. During her acceptance speech, she teased the upcoming release of her debut full-length, saying that fans could expect it next month. “My album will be coming in April,” she declared with her trademark “okurrr!” “Stay tuned motherfuckers!”

Watch her full speech below.