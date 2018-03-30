Menu
Cardi B releases new single “Be Careful”: Stream

The fast-rising MC's debut album, Invasion of Privacy, arrives next Friday

on March 29, 2018, 11:50pm
The debut studio album from Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy, arrives one week from today, on April 6th. Tonight, the fast-rising MC is previewing the impending release with a new track called “Be Careful”. Take a listen via Apple Music or Spotify.

Invasion of Privacy follows Cardi B’s pair of mixtapes, Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1 and Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 2, released in March 2016 and January 2017, respectively. Last year saw Cardi B’s stature rise to meteoric heights thanks to her chart-topping single, “Bodak Yellow”, and massive collaborations with Migos (“MotorSport”) and Bruno Mars (“Finesse Remix”).

A day after the album’s April 6th release, Cardi B will make her debut on Saturday Night Live.

