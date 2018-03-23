CHVRCHES delicately cover Beyoncé’s “XO”: Watch

CHVRCHES, photo by David Brendan Hall // Beyoncé

Earlier this month, CHVRCHES reworked The 1975’s “Somebody Else” for BBC Live Lounge. The Glasgow natives are back today with yet another cover song up their sleeves, this time taking taking on “XO” by the one and only Beyoncé.

Set inside an intimate studio, a performance video shows CHVRCHES stripping down their glossy synthpop sound to reveal something much more delicate and sentimental. Singer Lauren Mayberry notes their rendition isn’t meant to mimic the “untouchable” Queen Bey, but is more “an homage” to her and the 2013 single, which the band has been meaning to cover for years.

“It’s one of those moments you don’t forget, the first time you hear a song and it speaks to you,” the band’s Martin Doherty explains in the clip. “‘XO’ was kind of a moment like that for all of us. We were on tour, all of us losing our minds a little bit.”

Check out the cover below.

CHVRCHES are set to return with their third album, Love Is Dead, on May 25th; they’ve teased the release with a pair of singles in “Get Out” and “My Enemy” featuring The National’s Matt Berninger. This past Wednesday, the band was announced as performers at this year’s Lollapalooza.

Revisit the recent installment of Kyle Meredith With… CHVRCHES: