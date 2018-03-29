CHVRCHES share new song “Never Say Die”: Stream

CHVRCHES, photo by Danny Clinch

On May 25th, CHVRCHES will release their new album, Love Is Dead. The Scottish outfit’s third to date follows 2015’s Every Open Eye and has thus far been previewed with “Get Out” and “My Enemy” featuring The National’s Matt Berninger. Today, a third single, “Never Say Die”, has been unboxed.

“Weren’t we going to be honest? And weren’t we going to be more? Didn’t you say that?” lead singer Lauren Mayberry can be heard questioning a lover who seems to have broken a promise to be better. While her pleading verses are accompanied by dreamy, understated synths, the chorus is all booming power — punctuated by CHVRCHES’ version of a bass drop.

“‘Never Say Die’ is one of my favorite songs on the record because it really leans into the juxtaposition of what we do — the mixture between the dark and the light,” Mayberry shared in a statement. “It’s melodic and direct but uses some of the gnarliest sounds we’ve ever tried.”

Hear it below.

Recently, the synthpop group delicately covered “XO” by Beyoncé. They also appeared on interview program Kyle Meredith With…