Coach Hop shares thunderous power-pop debut single, “I Like Taylor Swift”: Stream

How well do you know Charlie Laurence? Those of you who were unlucky enough to grow up around Northern and Central Florida around the mid-aughts — in other words, those of you who attended either Tallahassee’s Florida State University, Gainesville’s University of Florida, or Orlando’s University of Central Florida — were likely delighted by his outstanding indie rock outfit, The Most. Whenever they rolled into town, there was no ifs, ands, or buts about it: You went, you had fun, and you waited impatiently for the next time for them to come around.

Well, the guy’s never stopped making music. After escaping overseas to London, Laurence’s flexed his muscles either solo bolo or with eyebrow-raising bands like Hamptons, and now he’s back with Coach Hop. Once more, his throaty vocals — think: Eric Burdon meets Bruce Campbell — are leading the charge of another power-pop collective, one that makes the kind of music you need when the world starts spinning too slow. Their first offering is a decidedly poppy anthem dubbed, “I Like Taylor Swift”, which they’re releasing as an exclusive Record Store Day single.

Listen below:

“I like Taylor Swift and I don’t care who knows it, it’s not a guilty pleasure, it’s just a normal pleasure,” Laurence sings over pummeling distortion and poolside rhythms that should recall Weezer, Fountains of Wayne, and Lit. Yes, close your eyes hard enough and you might think it’s an FM jam from your Summer 2001 playlist. So, what’s it about? As Laurence says, “In the song I admit I haven’t really listened to much of her music, but I’m inundated with images and stories about her.” Essentially, it’s about the average naive music listener and how context triumphs sound.

Those of you who’d like to pick up the exclusive Record Store Day 7” single, which includes rousing B-side “Everything’s Fine”, would be wise to visit this link. The whole thing comes pressed on pink vinyl via Scratchy Records and will be available Saturday, April 21st. In anticipation, Coach Hop will celebrate the occasion with a record release show the night before at London’s own Hope and Anchor. Here’s a link to RSVP if you find yourself in the UK. If you do, feel free to stop and chat with Mr. Laurence, who can regale you with stories of being shipwrecked.

No, we’re not kidding.