Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Common, Robert Glasper, and Karriem Riggins reveal debut album as August Greene: Stream

Collaborative LP celebrates themes of "optimism and black excellence"

by
on March 05, 2018, 11:55am
0 comments
August Greene
August Greene

Back in January, Common, piant/producer Robert Glasper, and drummer/producer Karriem Riggins unveiled their new collaborative outfit, August Greene. Today, the trio has shared their self-titled debut ahead of its official March 9th release date. Stream it in full over on NPR.

August Greene spans a total of 11 tracks, with titles such as “Meditation”, “No Apologies”, and “Let Go”. Early previews include “Black Kennedy” and the Brandy-assisted lead single, “Optimistic”, which introduced listeners to the album’s running “themes of optimism and black excellence.”

The full-length, due out as an Amazon Music exclusive, follows the three-piece’s “Letter to the Free”, taken from Ava DuVernay’s documentary 13th. The joint song scored Common, Glasper, and Riggins a 2017 Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

August Greene Artwork:

august greene album Common, Robert Glasper, and Karriem Riggins reveal debut album as August Greene: Stream

August Greene Tracklist:
01. Meditation
02. Black Kennedy
03. Let Go
04. Practice
05. Fly Away
06. Aya
07. Piano Interlude
08. No Apologies
09. The Time
10. Optimistic
11. Swisha Suite

Previous Story
The Hold Steady share two new tracks, “Eureka” and “Esther”: Stream
Next Story
Burger Boogaloo reveals 2018 lineup: Devo, The Damned, Ty Segall’s Traditional Fools, and more
No comments