Consequence of Sound’s SXSW party to feature Dan the Automator, Hinds, Sunflower Bean, Kweku Collins

Consequence of Sound is excited to reveal the lineup for our SXSW party. Part of this year’s Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion, it goes down Thursday, March 15th at Austin’s Historic Scoot Inn.

Our lineup includes legendary producer Dan the Automator; rising indie rockers Hinds and Sunflower Bean; and Chicago’s young and talented rapper Kweku Collins.

Our party kicks off at 1:00 pm and you must be 21 years of age to attend.

The Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion is free to attend, but please make sure to RSVP.

Other acts playing the Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion include Ted Leo, Okkervil River, Bully, Wye Oak, Hop Along, Hiss Golden Messenger, Son Little, Erika Wennerstrom of Heartless Bastards, The Bright Light Social Hour, and more. Additionally, our friends at Relix will present a special celebration of Jerry Garcia featuring performances from Texas Gentlemen, Rayland Baxter, Christopher Porterfield (Field Report,) Erika Wennerstrom (Heartless Bastards,) Nicole Atkins, Billy Strings, and many others on the eve of Cats Under the Stars’s 40th anniversary.