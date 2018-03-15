Menu
Consequence of Sound seeking intern to work out of our Florida office

We're looking for passionate individuals to join our growing team

on March 15, 2018, 5:33pm
Consequence of Sound is seeking an intern to work out of our offices in Boca Raton, Florida. Ideal candidates have a passion and desire to learn the areas of digital marketing and e-commerce. They should also have some experience using Photoshop and be proficient in social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The internship is a paid full-time or part-time position. If you’d like to apply, please send your resume to info@consequencemedia.com with the subject line “Consequence Media Internship.”

Thank you!

