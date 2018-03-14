Consequence of Sound announces new audio interview series with Kyle Meredith

As the host of two syndicated radio programs, as well as a daily afternoon show on Louisville’s 91.9 WFPK, Meredith has solidified his standing as one of music’s foremost authorities. Today, in partnership with WFPK, Consequence of Sound is excited to announce a new interview series hosted by Meredith.

Kyle Meredith With… is an ongoing audio series featuring conversations with some of the biggest names in music. New episodes will be posted regularly on Consequence of Sound’s YouTube channel. We’ll also be uploading past interviews from Meredith’s massive audio vault.

Today, Kyle Meredith With… officially launches with a conversation featuring David Byrne. The former Talking Heads frontman discusses his first new solo album in 14 years, American Utopia, as well as his relationship with Brian Eno and Stop Making Sense director Jonathan Demme. Take a listen below, and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for more interviews.