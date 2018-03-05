Convicted pharmadouche Martin Shkreli ordered to forfeit one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album

Martin Shkreli getting what he deserves

Since December, federal prosecutors have wanted to seize the assets of convicted felon Martin Shkreli. That day of reckoning has finally come for the pharmadouche and all-around despicable excuse for a human being.

As CNBC reports (via SPIN), as part of his three convictions of security fraud, federal judges have ordered Shkreli to forfeit his $7,360,450 in assets. Of particular importance is Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, the one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album which Shkreli purchased in 2015 for $2 million.

Shkreli streamed the album online once following a bet made involving Donald Trump’s election, but he’s refused to relinquish the physical version of the record. Somewhere, Wu-Tang — especially Ghostface Killah — are poppin’ off some bottles in celebration.

The one-time pharmaceutical CEO first gained notoriety for his price-gouging of Daraprim, a drug used by AIDS and cancer patients. In 2015, Shkreli’s company raised the price of a single pill from $13.50 to $750.

In August of 2017, Shkreli was convicted on three of the eight charges leveled against him by federal prosecutors, which included securities fraud and conspiracy to commit both securities fraud and wire fraud. Prosecutors accused Shkreli of taking stock from his biotechnology firm Retrophin and using it to pay off debts from unrelated business dealings.

Along with the Wu-Tang album, Shkreli will likely have to hand over the long-awaited and unreleased Lil Wayne record Tha Carter V, bought in 2016, a Picasso painting, and $5 million in cold hard cash. Shkreli is currently sitting in a Brooklyn jail, probably sobbing, awaiting sentencing on March 9th.