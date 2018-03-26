CoS Readers’ Poll Results: Favorite Characters from The Office

The Cast of the Office

In honor of the 13th anniversary of The Office this past weekend, our latest Readers’ Poll installment asked for your favorite character of the Dunder Mifflin crew. NBC’s mockumentary sitcom spanned for nine seasons, from March 2005 to May 2013. Set in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the employees of Dunder Mifflin’s sales office touched the hearts of millions of viewers, bringing many joy and tears throughout its run. In addition to Steve Carell, the series made stars out of Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Craig Robinson, Ellie Kemper, and Mindy Kailing, among others.

Now, nearly five full years after leaving the air, The Office streams on Netflix in perpetuity, and official announcements have been made regarding a reboot greenlit for the near future.

Feel free to check out our inaugural Fan Theories installment which attempts to explain why NBC’s The Office became weirder and weirder throughout its epic nine-season run. Then check out the top 10 characters CoS readers hold dear to their hearts below: __________________________________________________________

10. Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer)

09. Mose Schrute (Michael Schur)

08. Stanley Hudson (Leslie David Baker)

07. Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nunez)

06. Robert California (James Spader)

05. Kevin Malone (Brian Baumgartner)

04. Jim Halpert (John Krasinski)

03. Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson)

02. Michael Scott (Steve Carell)

01. Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton)