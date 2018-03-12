CoS Readers’ Poll Results: Favorite David Bowie Albums

In honor of the 43rd anniversary of David Bowie’s release of his ninth studio album Young Americans, our latest Readers’ Poll installment asked for your favorite album by the late David Bowie. The music and cultural icon released 27 studio albums throughout his acclaimed career, beginning with his self-titled project in 1967. On his 69th birthday, he concluded with Blackstar, which was released two days before his death in 2016. Bowie’s legacy continues to shine with his lasting innovative work, and eight posthumous records are apparently on their way in this month alone.
Feel free to consult any of our album reviews for David Bowie or our Dissected piece, which gives our ranking of his albums from worst to best. Then check out the top 10 albums CoS readers hold dear to their hearts and stream all the records in one handy playlist below:
10. Aladdin Sane
09. The Man Who Sold the World
08. “Heroes”
07. Diamond Dogs
06. Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps)
05. Blackstar
04. Station to Station
03. Low
02. The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars
01. Hunky Dory
