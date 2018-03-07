CoS Readers’ Poll Results: Favorite Gorillaz Songs

Gorillaz

In honor of the eighth anniversary of Gorillaz’s release of their album Plastic Beach, our latest Readers’ Poll installment asked for your favorite songs by Gorillaz. The creative masterminds behind the virtual cartoon band — Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett — have produced a plethora of revolutionary work in combining both music and art since their start in 1998. The group has called upon a talented guest list for their body of work including LCD Soundsystem frontman James Murphy and André 3000 of Outkast on their special song release “DoYaThing” for their Converse shoe line in 2012. And of course, Humanz featured all-star collaborators like De La Soul, DRAM, Vince Staples, and many more.

Feel free to consult our best roundup of Gorillaz in ten songs as well as any of our album reviews, and then check out the top 10 songs CoS readers hold dear to their hearts below:

10. “El Mañana” – Demon Days

09. “Clint Eastwood” – Gorillaz

08. “Slow Country” – Gorillaz

07. “Kids With Guns” – Demon Days

06. “DoYaThing”

05. “Stylo” – Plastic Beach

04. “Dare” – Demon Days

03. “Rhinestone Eyes” – Plastic Beach

02. “On Melancholy Hill” – Plastic Beach

01. “Empire Ants” – Plastic Beach