Menu
Exclusive Features
Anniversaries, Cover Stories, Editorials,
Interviews, Lists, and Comprehensive Rankings

CoS Readers’ Poll Results: Favorite Sufjan Stevens Albums

Your picks for Stevens' best LPs in celebration of Seven Swans' 14th anniversary

by
on March 19, 2018, 3:19pm
0 comments
Sufjan Stevens, photo by Kris Fuentes Cortes
Sufjan Stevens, photo by Kris Fuentes Cortes

In honor of the 14th anniversary of Sufjan Stevens’s fourth studio album, Seven Swans, our latest Readers’ Poll asked for your favorite album by the singer-songwriter. From the woodsy footprints of 2004’s Seven Swans to the grief in Carrie & Lowell, Stevens’ talent for emotion-ridden storytelling is grand and full of beauty among his seven studio albums.

Feel free to consult any of our album reviews for Sufjan Stevens. Also, check out a complete studio album ranking by CoS readers and stream all the records in one handy playlist below:

__________________________________________________________

07. Enjoy Your Rabbit

akr003 900 CoS Readers Poll Results: Favorite Sufjan Stevens Albums

__________________________________________________________

06. A Sun Came

71nvnm0jeal sx522 CoS Readers Poll Results: Favorite Sufjan Stevens Albums

__________________________________________________________

05. Michigan

a3087694239 10 CoS Readers Poll Results: Favorite Sufjan Stevens Albums

__________________________________________________________

04. Seven Swans 

a3840232503 10 CoS Readers Poll Results: Favorite Sufjan Stevens Albums

__________________________________________________________

03. The Age of Adz

mi0003027583 CoS Readers Poll Results: Favorite Sufjan Stevens Albums

__________________________________________________________

02. Carrie & Lowell

Sufjan Stevens Carrie and Lowell

__________________________________________________________

01. Illinois

sufjan 10th anniversary illinoise CoS Readers Poll Results: Favorite Sufjan Stevens Albums

__________________________________________________________

Previous Story
Sex and the City actress Cynthia Nixon is running for governor of New York
Next Story
Blue Ivy Carter couldn’t stop bidding on high-dollar artwork, to the dismay of JAY-Z
No comments