CoS Readers’ Poll Results: Favorite Sufjan Stevens Albums

Sufjan Stevens, photo by Kris Fuentes Cortes

In honor of the 14th anniversary of Sufjan Stevens’s fourth studio album, Seven Swans, our latest Readers’ Poll asked for your favorite album by the singer-songwriter. From the woodsy footprints of 2004’s Seven Swans to the grief in Carrie & Lowell, Stevens’ talent for emotion-ridden storytelling is grand and full of beauty among his seven studio albums.

Feel free to consult any of our album reviews for Sufjan Stevens. Also, check out a complete studio album ranking by CoS readers and stream all the records in one handy playlist below:

07. Enjoy Your Rabbit

06. A Sun Came

05. Michigan

04. Seven Swans

03. The Age of Adz

02. Carrie & Lowell

01. Illinois

