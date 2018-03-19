CoS Readers’ Poll Results: Favorite Sufjan Stevens Albums

In honor of the 14th anniversary of Sufjan Stevens’s fourth studio album, Seven Swans, our latest Readers’ Poll asked for your favorite album by the singer-songwriter. From the woodsy footprints of 2004’s Seven Swans to the grief in Carrie & Lowell, Stevens’ talent for emotion-ridden storytelling is grand and full of beauty among his seven studio albums.
Feel free to consult any of our album reviews for Sufjan Stevens. Also, check out a complete studio album ranking by CoS readers and stream all the records in one handy playlist below:
__________________________________________________________
07. Enjoy Your Rabbit
__________________________________________________________
06. A Sun Came
__________________________________________________________
05. Michigan
__________________________________________________________
04. Seven Swans
__________________________________________________________
03. The Age of Adz
__________________________________________________________
02. Carrie & Lowell
__________________________________________________________
01. Illinois
__________________________________________________________