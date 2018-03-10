CoS Readers’ Poll: What’s Your Favorite David Bowie Album?

David Bowie

This week marks the anniversary of David Bowie’s release of his 1975 album, Young Americans. Deemed by Bowie himself as “plastic soul,” the album signaled a drastic change from Diamond Dogs, with listeners hardly recognizing his vocals from one effort to the next. With tracks such as “Fame” and “Young Americans”, the body of work still remains today as one of the more memorable ones from the storied musician. To commemorate the anniversary, we want to know your favorite David Bowie album.

Young Americans serves as the ninth studio album in the catalogue and was followed up by Station to Station the following year. Over the course of his illustrious career, the late David Bowie released a whopping 27 studio albums, beginning with his self-titled project in 1967 and concluding with Blackstar in 2016. Even after his death, the legend’s legacy lives on, with eight posthumous records apparently on their way in this month alone.

Feel free to consult any of our album reviews for David Bowie or our Dissected piece, which gives our ranking of his albums from worst to best. Let us know your pick — you can vote in the comments below, or on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. We’ll share the final tally next week.