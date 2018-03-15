Courtney Barnett goes to space in video for new single “Need A Little Time”: Watch

Courtney Barnett "Need a Little Time" video

On May 18th, Courtney Barnett returns with her second album, Tell Me How You Really Feel. Today, the Aussie indie rocker is teasing the release with a new single called “Need A Little Time”.

A slow rolling tune, it finds Barnett asking her significant other for additional space and time to sort through some personal issues. In the accompanying video, directed by Danny Cohen, she gets her wish and is literally sent up into outer space.

Check it out below.

For more of the new album, revisit its lead single, “Nameless, Faceless”. Barnett will support Tell Me with a North American tour featuring dates alongside Jay Som, Big Thief, and Julien Baker. Find her upcoming itinerary here.

Additionally, Barnett has a big archival reissue lined up for Record Store Day. A Sea of Split Peas, a collection of her first two EPs, I’ve Got A Friend Called Emily Ferris and How To Carve A Carrot Into A Rose, will be pressed on picture disc for the April 21st holiday.