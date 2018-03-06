Daniel Rossen announces new 12-inch single, “Deerslayer”

Daniel Rossen

Grizzly Bear’s Daniel Rossen shared his acclaimed solo debut EP, Silent Hour/Golden Mile, in 2012. Now, he’s back with his first official solo release in six years, “Deerslayer”. It will be released exclusively on 12″ for Record Store Day 2018.

Rossen has played “Deerslayer” during live performances over the past couple years. He’s decided to give it a “special physical release” for Record Store Day because it doesn’t “stylistically” fit with the material on which he’s currently working. Through a press statement, he describes the track as inspired by “an imaginary dialogue with the hunters I constantly heard roaming around outside my place in upstate New York.”

The B-side of the single is a cover of “You’re Crossing a River”, which was released in 2016 by Rossen’s Department of Eagles bandmate, Fred Nicolaus, as part of his Golden Suits project.

Grab the 12-inch single in record stores on April 21st. Check out the original artwork by J. Penry below.

Deerslayer Artwork: